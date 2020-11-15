e-paper
4 minors rescued in Assam after allegations of attempted human sacrifice

4 minors rescued in Assam after allegations of attempted human sacrifice

Father of one of the 4 children told police he was preparing to do some exorcism ritual.

india Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 13:18 IST
Utpal Parashar | Posted by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
The police took the four boys into protective custody after learning that the father of one of the boys was preparing to sacrifice them.
Police in Assam’s Sivasagar district have rescued four minor boys following allegations from local residents that they were about to be sacrificed by the father of one of the boys.

While reports in local news channels claim that the father of one of the boys wanted to sacrifice his own son and the sons of his brother on the advice of a witch doctor with the hope of getting some hidden treasure, police say there is no evidence of an attempted human sacrifice yet, but are investigating.

“A police team was sent to Demowmukh following reports that some human sacrifice was about to take place there. We have taken the four boys into our custody on Saturday night for their safety,” said Amitava Sinha, superintendent of police, Sivasagar.

“The allegations of attempted human sacrifice are yet to be confirmed. Apart from hearsay, there is no concrete evidence about such a crime. According to the locals, the father of one of the boys wanted to sacrifice them. On questioning, the father said they were planning some exorcism ritual,” he added.

The accused was likely to be arrested in the case.

EOM

tags
