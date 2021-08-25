Man killed pregnant wife and 2 children in Bihar’s Kaimur district

A man killed his pregnant wife and two children with a spade used for farming at Sondihara village in Bihar’s Kaimur district over a domestic dispute on Wednesday, police said.

Lal Babu Sah, 30, was arrested, the murder weapon was seized, and the bodies of the victims were sent for post-mortem examination, superintendent of police (SP), Rakesh Kumar said.

The accused told police that he was very poor and his small business was badly affected during the pandemic, leaving him frustrated, which was further compounded by his wife’s prolonged illness. He claimed that he suspected his wife Moti Devi’s illness was due to some black magic spell cast by his in-laws.

He added that his wife was influenced by her father, a purported sorcerer, and often used to visit his kind and gave them money against his advice. He told police that he killed her and his two children in a fit of rage when she insisted on visiting his father claiming his sorcery could cure her despite his objections.

Villagers informed police after finding the bodies of Sah’s wife, daughter Khushi, 4, and son Shivam, 3, lying in a pool of blood in his thatched outhouse after midnight on Wednesday. Station house officer (SHO) Ramanand Mandal rushed to the place and arrested the accused.