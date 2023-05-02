Bihar man who shot at local RJD leader in Begusarai caught, lynched by villagers

BEGUSARAI: A 45-year-old man, who led a group of three persons who shot at a local Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Sukh Ram Mahto late on Monday, was caught by his supporters and thrashed to death in Bihar’s Begusarai, police said on Tuesday.

Police said Saurav Kumar Mahto, 45, had been in prison in connection with a murder case and was recently released on bail. Late on Monday, Saurav Kumar and two accomplices opened fire at Sukh Ram Mahto, a former village headman, when he was returning from a wedding in Barhara village under the Birpur police station limits.

Deputy superintendent of police Amit Kumar said Sukh Ram was taken to the hospital and is under treatment. Police said the assailants ran from the spot but Sukh Ram’s supporters went after them. At some point, the villagers found Saurav Kumar and started beating him up.

Begusarai superintendent of police Yogendra Kumar confirmed Saurav Kumar’s death and his criminal antecendents.

“The deceased was in jail in connection with a murder case in 2020 and recently came out of jail on bail.”

“We are identifying the persons behind the killing of the accused and once we establish their identity, we’ll take stern action… as no one has the right to take laws into their hands.”

Police did not give any details about Saurav Kumar’s motive in attempting to kill the RJD leader. One villager said the RJD leader was responsible for convening a recent meeting of the village panchayat over a dispute and rebuked Saurav Kumar in public at the meeting.

Woman killed

A 35-year-old woman Jhuna Devi is alleged to have died due to celebratory gunshots fired at a wedding in Begusarai district late on Monday evening, police said. Jhuna Devi’s family, however, alleged that the shooting in Bhawanadpur village under Baliya police station limits was related to a case involving the suspect, Hari Singh, in which she was a witness.

“The killing was planned as my wife was a witness in a case between Hari Singh and his relative,” Jhuna Devi’s husband Pawan Paswan alleged.

“Hari Singh and his men threatened my wife of dire consequences and threatened her to withdraw from the case,” he alleged.

SP Yogenda Kumar said the case was being probed from all angles.

