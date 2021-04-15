Mercury crosses 41°C in Patna, Gaya as Bihar records above normal temperatures

Several cities in Bihar including Patna and Gaya recorded above normal maximum temperatures over 41 °C for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, said the weather department. It also predicted some relief from the scorching heat after 48 hours with light rains expected in some parts of the state.

Patna Meteorological department officials said that in most places across the state, the maximum and minimum temperatures were 2°C to 4°C above their corresponding normal range.

As per the daily weather bulletin, Gaya recorded a maximum temperature of 42°C, Patna 41.6°C, Bhagalpur 40.8°C, Valmikinagar 39.2°C and Purnea 36°C. Places like Motihari, Bhojpur, Araria, Jamui also recorded maximum temperatures above 40°C. Temperature in most other places in the state was around 36°C to 38°C.

A weather department official attributed clear sky for the rise in temperature and added that any respite from the soaring heat was unlikely due to the prevailing meteorological conditions.

“Due to mainly clear sky, sunlight directly hits the ground resulting in rise in temperature. Besides, dry westerly winds are blowing which has created adverse conditions for dip in the temperature. As per current numerical model, no significant change in day or night temperature is likely within 24 hours,” said weatherman SK Mandal.

“Residents may expect little reprieve from the heat after Thursday. Due to humid formation, light rain accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is expected in the north-east region after 48 hours,” he added.

Patna residents said it was difficult to step out during the day.

“Stepping out has become very difficult. Hot air gives a burning sensation on skin. I carry an umbrella and cover my body before going out to avoid direct sunlight,” said Rajni Singh, an office-goer.

Dr Sarita Sinha, health expert at a private hospital, advised residents to stay hydrated. “Many people are observing fast due to ongoing festivals but they are advised to take plenty of water. Fruits like orange, tender coconut water, sugarcane juice will help them to stay hydrated. One should not leave home empty stomach as it increases the risk of a heat stroke. Special care should be given to children as they are more prone to falling sick during this season,” she said.