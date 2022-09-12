Minister slaps legal notice on party MLA for defamation

The political rivalry between two legislators of the ruling Janata Dal (United) in Bihar has escalated, with state’s food and consumer protection minister Lesi Singh shooting off a legal notice to Bima Bharti, accusing her of maligning her image in public by levelling false allegations.

Lesi Singh is an MLA (member of legislative assembly) from Dhamdaha constituency while Bharti is an MLA from Rupauli, both in Purnia district.

Bharti confirmed she had received the notice from Singh, seeking ₹5 crore towards damages. “I stick to my stand that whatever I had said is based on evidences. I have got copies of the FIR in which she (Lesi Singh) has been named in connection with the killing of two local leaders, Rintu Singh and Beni Singh.”

“I was sick. I saw the notice only today (Sunday). I am seeking legal opinion and will soon send the reply,” Bharti said and reiterated her demand for Singh’s removal from the Nitish Kumar cabinet. “If action is being taken against other tainted ministers, why and how Lesi Singh can be exempted,” she said.

Singh’s lawyer Awadhesh Kumar Tiwari, who sent the defamation notice to Bharti on behalf of the minister two weeks ago, said if the latter does not reply within 15 days, they would move court. The 15-day period is to expire on Tuesday.

Bharti‘s lawyer A K Mandal said, “There arises no question of defamation as the matter is in public domain with proof.”

Chief minister Nitish Kumar had warned Bharti when she first voice her opposition publicly against Singh being made a minister last month. “We’ll try to make her understand. If she doesn’t, she is free to go anywhere she liked.”

Lesi Singh was married to Butan Singh, a dreaded figure who was shot dead down in Purnia civil court while he was being brought for a case hearing from the jail in 2000. Lesi Singh later joined politics and has continued to win Dhamdaha assembly seat for five times.

Similarly, Bima Bharti has won adjoining Rupauli seat for five times after her husband Awadhesh Mandal, also a feared strong man, was debarred from contesting elections.

Meanwhile, JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh held a meeting with the minister later on Monday and asked her to withdraw the notice. Finance minister Vijay Choudhary was also present in the meeting.

“I don’t have any grudge against her (Bima Bharti) nor carry any ill will. I had a meeting with our national president. The notice has no meaning now,” Lesi Singh said after the meeting.

Bharti was not called for the meeting.

Arvind Singh, a state BJP spokesperson, took a jibe at CM Nitish Kumar said, “Nitish Kumar Ji, listen to your MLA Bima Bharti and get her allegations against your minister probed. How you will manage this country when you can’t manage your own party?” he said.

