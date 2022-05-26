Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Misa Bharti, ex-MLA Faiyaz as RJD nominees for RS polls
Rashtriya Janata Dal ( RJD) national president Lalu Prasad’s eldest daughter and outgoing Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti and former MLA Faiyaz Ahmad have been finalised as party nominees for the biennial polls to the Upper House of Parliament scheduled on June 10.
RJD MP Misa Bharti at her residence in New Delhi. (PTI)
Published on May 26, 2022 09:42 PM IST
ByAnirban Guha Roy, Patna

Top party leaders said Prasad has already approved the two names, but there was no formal announcement of the two candidates till Thursday evening.

When contacted , state president of RJD, Jagdanand Singh, said the two names were under consideration.

Another senior RJD leader, considered close to Prasad, said Ahmed and Bharti have been finalised as party nominees. “ It is all final,” he said, wishing not to be named.

Bharti was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2016.

Ahmed, a two-time MLA, had lost the 2020 assembly polls from Bisfi in Madhubani. He runs several educational institutions.

The RJD expects to win two out of the five Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar falling vacant while the BJP-JD(U) combine will likely win three seats as per the numerical strength of MLAs of the respective parties, which will pave the way for the candidates to get elected unopposed.

JD(U) and BJP have not announced their candidates yet.

The last date of nomination for the biennial polls is May 31 and last date of withdrawal of candidature is June 3.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anirban Guha Roy

A journalist for 21 years, Anirban covers RJD, legislature and government beats. Has extensive experience in covering elections and writes regularly on finance, land reforms, registration, excise and socio-economic issues....view detail

