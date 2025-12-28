Missing block technology manager recovered after 36 hours

Aryama Deepti (26), a block technology manager in the agriculture department and posted at Athmalgola block, was recovered on Sunday after 36 hours of her missing from Masrkah area in Chapra. She had married only 23 days earlier. Aryama Deepti

Police said that Deepti had gone missing from Bakhatiyarpur and her cell phone was switched off at around 4pm on Friday. However the police recovered Deepti from Masrakh area in Chapra district after 36 hours after her husband Shubham Kumar, a CA, had lodged a missing case with Bakhatiyarpur police station on December 26.

Barh SDPO-1, Anand Kumar Singh said that one Shubham Kumar had lodged a missing case. Soon after the FIR was lodged, the police came into action and within 36 hours, the police recovered missing Deepti from Masrakh area in Chapra, he added.

The SDPO said that during interrogation, Deepti told the police that she had gone to surprise her friend for her birthday. “During the visit, her mobile was discharged which prevented her from communicating with anyone, causing confusion among her family. The police recovered Deepti on the basis of technical evidence.”

He said that Deepti was sent to the court for recording her statement. “The police are doing further investigation in this regard,” he added.

The police sources said that the police got a clue when Deepti’s cell phone was switched on in the Fatuha area on Saturday morning. The police got call details of the last call and began tracking the location of that number.