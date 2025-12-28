Search
Sun, Dec 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Missing block technology manager recovered after 36 hours

ByMukesh Kumar Mishra, Patna
Updated on: Dec 28, 2025 07:15 pm IST

Aryama Deepti, a block tech manager, was found 36 hours after going missing in Chapra, explaining she visited a friend and lost phone charge.

Aryama Deepti (26), a block technology manager in the agriculture department and posted at Athmalgola block, was recovered on Sunday after 36 hours of her missing from Masrkah area in Chapra. She had married only 23 days earlier.

Aryama Deepti
Aryama Deepti

Police said that Deepti had gone missing from Bakhatiyarpur and her cell phone was switched off at around 4pm on Friday. However the police recovered Deepti from Masrakh area in Chapra district after 36 hours after her husband Shubham Kumar, a CA, had lodged a missing case with Bakhatiyarpur police station on December 26.

Barh SDPO-1, Anand Kumar Singh said that one Shubham Kumar had lodged a missing case. Soon after the FIR was lodged, the police came into action and within 36 hours, the police recovered missing Deepti from Masrakh area in Chapra, he added.

The SDPO said that during interrogation, Deepti told the police that she had gone to surprise her friend for her birthday. “During the visit, her mobile was discharged which prevented her from communicating with anyone, causing confusion among her family. The police recovered Deepti on the basis of technical evidence.”

He said that Deepti was sent to the court for recording her statement. “The police are doing further investigation in this regard,” he added.

The police sources said that the police got a clue when Deepti’s cell phone was switched on in the Fatuha area on Saturday morning. The police got call details of the last call and began tracking the location of that number.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Patna / Missing block technology manager recovered after 36 hours
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Aryama Deepti, a 26-year-old block technology manager, was found after 36 hours of being reported missing from Bakhatiyarpur. Deepti, married just 23 days prior, had turned off her phone while visiting a friend’s birthday, leading to confusion. Police located her using technical evidence after her phone was activated in Fatuha. Further investigation is ongoing.