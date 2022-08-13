ML decides not join new Nitish cabinet

PATNA: The CPI(ML), which has 12 MLAs in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, on Saturday formally decided not to join the Nitish Kumar-led Grand Alliance but will whole-heartedly support the government, said party general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya after a meeting of party leaders in Patna.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Terming the ouster of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power in Bihar as a “positive development for the whole country,” the CPI(ML) leader said, “The formation of a non-BJP government in Bihar is in the direction of liberating the country from BJP conspiracy and disaster and creates new hope for the forces fighting against the attack on the Constitution and democracy.

“Our party will play an important role in creating a meaningful dialogue between civil society and the government,” he said.

The CPI (ML) also demanded a wholesome change in the field of education. “Through the governor, the BJP has made universities a haven for loot and smuggling. While limiting the role of the Chancellor, the new government should make a complete action plan for reforms and changes in the education system. There is a need to intensify the campaign to make Patna University a central university,” Bhattacharya said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CPI(ML) general secretary also demanded that the promise of 19 lakh jobs should be fulfilled and action should be taken against the liquor mafia.