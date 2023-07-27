BJP MP attacks Nitish alleging rise in violence in Bihar: ‘Talibani incidents’

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday hit out at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar over an incident where a woman was beaten up by her husband for allegedly meeting her lover when he was out. In a video doing rounds on social media, a man was seen beating his wife woman and her lover as the crowd watched. The man also asks the woman's lover to hit her.

BJP leader and MP Giriraj Singh(HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Posting the video on Twitter, Giriraj Singh, BJP MP from Begusarai, wrote in Hindi, “Nitish Kumar sleeps every night dreaming of becoming the prime minister and every morning there are Talibani incidents occurring in Bihar. Atrocities are happening every minute with women in the state. Law and Order has gone on tour like Nitish Kumar. Taliban punishment for lover couple in Motihari.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In another tweet, the MP wrote, “Nitish Babu plays the role of Dhritarashtra by occupying the throne of power while suppressing the voices of dissent. Whether beating teachers with lathis or shooting those demanding electricity, he denies basic rights. When an underprivileged girl asks for her rights, she is humiliated and stripped. His ministers threaten to shoot anyone who dares to speak up for their rights and dignity.”

The said incident happened in the Motihari region in the state a week ago. Speaking about the incident, the Superintendent of Police in Motihari, Kantesh Mishra said that no one was allowed to take the law into their hands and that all the people seen in the video will be marked and action will be taken against them. The woman's husband was also arrested by the police in connection with the incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON