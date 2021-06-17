Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Mumbai police crime branch team arrests 3 murder accused from Bihar’s Madhubani
patna news

Mumbai police crime branch team arrests 3 murder accused from Bihar’s Madhubani

Mumbai police assistant sub inspector Amol Mali was leading the six member team that arrived in Bihar on Tuesday evening to arrest the three culprits.
By Avinash Kumar
UPDATED ON JUN 17, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Surendra suspected that Rajesh was in an illicit relationship with his wife and had threatened to kill him. (Shutterstock Image/Representative use)

A team of Mumbai Police’s crime branch arrested three persons from Bihar’s Madhubani district late on Wednesday evening for kidnapping and killing a 23-year-old, whose body was found in a water tank in Azad Maidan police station area on June 6.

Police said the arrested accused identified as Surendra Mandal, Ramkumar Saday and Sambhu Saday confessed their roles in assaulting Rajesh Mandal with a hammer to death and dumping his body in a water tank, believing he was having an illicit relation with Mandal’s wife.

Mumbai police assistant sub inspector Amol Mali, who was leading the six member team that arrived in Bihar on Tuesday evening to arrest the three culprits, said Rajesh Mandal’s father Gauri Chaupal, a driver residing at Oshiwara in suburban Mumbai, lodged a police complaint on May 15 after Rajesh went missing from Kalyan station after returning from Madhubani, his home town, two days earlier.

“Around 11 pm on May 13 he told his father that he had reached Kalyan station, however, he did not reach home in Oshiwara and his phone was unreachable since then, said Mali.

During investigation, police found that Rajesh’s last known mobile location was Hazarimal Somani Road in the Fort area, where Surender Mandal had been working at a construction site.

The site supervisor told police that Surender and his two friends suddenly returned to their hometown on May 15. Police also found out later that Surendra suspected that Rajesh was in an illicit relationship with his wife and had threatened to kill him.

