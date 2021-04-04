Home / Cities / Patna News / Munger-Mirzachowki NH-80 stretch set for facelift
patna news

Munger-Mirzachowki NH-80 stretch set for facelift

The Munger-Mirzachowki stretch of National Highway (NH 80), which remained in deplorable conditions for nearly a decade, is all set for a facelift with the Union ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) approving ₹1043
By Subhash Pathak, Patna
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 10:19 PM IST
HT Image

The Munger-Mirzachowki stretch of National Highway (NH 80), which remained in deplorable conditions for nearly a decade, is all set for a facelift with the Union ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) approving 1043.69 crore scheme to strengthen it with paved shoulder.

Currently, this stretch of NH 80, running 108km, is 5.50 to 7 metres wide. However, the proposed plan will make it 10 metres wide that includes paved shoulder for extra space on traffic. This is an important route to connect eastern Bihar with Jharkhand and Bengal via Bhagalpur and Sahebganj.

Additional chief secretary, road construction department (RCD), Amrit Lal Meena, who was recently in Delhi, said that the entire stretch of NH 80 from Munger to Mirzachowki will be made with concrete material to ensure its durability. “All the bridges in the way will also be renovated and strengthened. The strengthening work will not require land acquisition, as the RCD has sufficient unused patch of land on both sides,” said Meena.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Spike in Covid cases: Patna-AIIMS caps OPD patients to 50 per department a day

Bihar govt issues fresh restrictions amid spike in Covid-19 cases

Bihar govt issues fresh restrictions amid spike in Covid-19 cases

Covid curbs return Schools, colleges to stay shut till April 11

Officials of RCD said that the work will be executed in two sections, from Muger to Bhagalpur (50.87km) and then Bhagalpur to Mirzachowki (57.25km) at the cost of 477.54 crore and 566.15 crore respectively. The construction firms, which will rebuild the stretch, will be given the task to maintain it for ten years after completion of the project, including two years within the award of work.

The RCD had prepared the detailed project report (DPR) for strengthening of the road after chief minister Nitish Kumar instructed them to go for a complete makeover of the road after he made an aerial survey in January 2019. The NH wing of RCD will execute the project, the tenders to rope in reputed construction firms will be publicised in the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has floated the expression of interest from reputed firms to build a four-lane greenfield road project, parallel to NH 80, from Munger to Mirzachowki. The new road is around 5km sought of the existing alignment of NH 80. Officials said that raiyyats of the land being acquired for the greenfield project were being paid the compensation for acquisition.

About the project

Total length of road: 108km

Project cost: 1043.69crore

Proposed width of road: 10 metre with paved shoulder

Classification: Concrete

Segments: Two (50.87 km and 57.25km)

Executing agency: NH wing of RCD

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP