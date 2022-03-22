Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Muslim businessman donates land in Bihar for Virat Ramayan Mandir
patna news

Muslim businessman donates land in Bihar for Virat Ramayan Mandir

The 270-feet high temple is coming up on the banks of river Devaki, where Lord Ram is believed to have stayed overnight while returning from Janakpur to Ayodhya
HT Image
Published on Mar 22, 2022 10:24 AM IST
ByMukesh Kumar Mishra

PATNA: A Muslim businessman has donated land worth 2.5 crore for the Virat Ramayan Mandir at Kaithwalia in Bihar’s West Champaran district.

Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan, who is from Kaithwalia and has business in Assam’s Guwahati, said on Monday he got the land registered in the name of the temple last week.

“In the past also, Khan and his family have been open to extending help for the project. Khan [also gave]...land on the main road at a subsidised rate. Inspired by him, others in the village also started giving land. So far, 100- acre land has been acquired for the Virat Ramayan Mandir...,” said Mahavir Mandir Trust secretary Acharya Kishore Kunal.

The 270-feet high temple is coming up on the banks of river Devaki, where Lord Ram is believed to have stayed overnight while returning from Janakpur to Ayodhya. Kunal said the design of the temple will ensure the longevity of a minimum of 250 years.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar unveiled the temple model at a function inaugurated by Dwarka Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopananda Saraswati in November 2013.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP