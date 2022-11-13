'My sister's kidney was best match': Tejashwi on transplant for father Lalu

With ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav set to receive a kidney from her daughter Rohini Acharya, his son and Bihar's deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav said on Sunday that his sister's kidney turned out to be the best match, and the family went ahead with the decision for the transplant.

“The doctors wanted someone from the family to donate a kidney to my father (Lalu Prasad Yadav). My sister's (Rohini) kidney turned out to be the best match, so we went ahead with it,” Tejashwi Yadav told reporters in Patna, news agency ANI reported.

Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini, who is based in Singapore, posted a series of tweets on Friday about her decision to donate her kidney. “The father who gave me a voice in this world, who is my everything. If I can contribute even a small part of my life, then I will be extremely fortunate,” Rohini tweeted.

"It is just a small chunk of flesh that I wish to give away to my father. I can do anything for him. Please pray that things turn out well and Papa is fit again to give voice to you all", she added. She also posted some photos of the former Bihar Chief minister with her, including a photograph from the childhood.

Lalu Prasad Yadav has been suffering from multiple health problems and was advised of a kidney transplant. The 74-year-old RJD chief is a convict in the fodder scam case and is currently out on bail.

