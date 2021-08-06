Nalanda land dispute killings: Bihar Police suspends cop for dereliction of duty

The Bihar Police on Friday suspended an officer in Nalanda for dereliction of duty in connection with the killing of five people in a land dispute at Lodipur village,18km from Rajgir sub-division, a couple of days ago.

The incident took place on Wednesday.

The five slain persons are Jaddu Yadav (60) and his two sons Madhesh Yadav (35) and Pintu Yadav (30), Dhirendra Yadav (55) and his brother Shivendra Yadav alias Shibal Gope (30), all natives of Lodipur. The injured were identified as Parsuram Yadav, Mantu Yadav, Shambhu Yadav, Binda Yadav and Atul Prabhakar. Binda Yadav and Atul Prabhakar said to be battling for their lives at PMC Hospital.

When Sanjay Singh, inspector general of police (central range), visited the spot and inquired about the incident, the victims’ family members alleged that the incident took place due to the failure of the Rajgir sub-division police, who did not act on time. Singh ordered the deployment of additional forces in the village to prevent another incident.

Nalanda SP Hariprasath S said, “Chhabilapur SHO Binod Kumar failed to perform his duty efficiently, so he has been suspended. We have also initiated a departmental inquiry against him. Two persons, including prime accused Mahendra Yadav, and Ashok Yadav were arrested till Friday morning in connection with the case.”

Police also recovered four firearms from some of the assailants’ houses. A case has been lodged against 16 named and 20 unknown persons on the basis of the statement of one Krishna Deo Yadav.

“Seized weapons used in the killings will be sent to FSL for ballistic examination. Continuous raids are being carried out to nab other accused persons who areon the run,” the IG added.

Following the incident in Lodipur village under Chhabilapur police station limits, a large police contingent was deployed in the area to prevent any escalation.

According to police, there was a dispute over 25 bighas (a local land measurement unit) of land in the village between two related families, which are already in court for title suit settlement. In April this year, the two sides has even signed a pledge at the police station to maintain peace.

According to police, the incident occurred when members of one family on Wednesday went to plough the land. “Heated arguments between the two families led to a fight. The situation took an ugly turn when gunshots were fired,” said Singh.

In the ensuing violence, four people were shot dead on the spot while one more died later, the IG said.