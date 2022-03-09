Nalanda vaccine goof-up: Health officials seek directions on second dose

PATNA: The Nalanda district health authorities have sought directions from its state headquarters on administering second dose vaccination against Covid-19 to two teenaged children, who were given Covishield instead of Covaxin as the first dose, against the government norms, prompting the transfer of the district health chief on March 7, said health officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Sunil Kumar, civil surgeon of Nalanda, was transferred on “administrative grounds” with “immediate effect”, an order said. He joined the headquarters of the state health department in Patna on Tuesday.

The two children, Piyush Ranjan, 17, and Aryan Kiran, 16, who were given the first shot of Covishield on January 3, are due for the second dose of the vaccine on March 29. The two shots of Covishield can be taken at an interval of 84 days, while it is 28 days in the case of Covaxin.

The rules do not permit administration of Covishield to children in the 15-18 years age group. At the same time, administering Covaxin, which their vaccination certificate erroneously mentions, would mean “mixopathy”, which is not allowed in India as yet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We cannot repeat the mistake the second time by administering the second shot of Covishield to the two children, who were erroneously administered the vaccine in the first instance,” said Dr Rajendra Choudhary, district immunisation officer of Nalanda.

“If Covaxin is to be given as the second shot, we should have clear directions on it, as it would mean “mixopathy”, which is not allowed in India as yet even as some other countries like Saudi Arabia allow it. I have written to the state immunisation officer on March 5, seeking directions in this case,” he added.

“Any correction in the name of the vaccine on their vaccination certificates also needs to be validated from the top,” added Dr Choudhary.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CoWIN portal, through which Covid-19 vaccinations are administered, presently does not allow the option to choose a vaccine other than Covaxin for children.

“I’ve decided not to vaccinate my children with the second dose unless the government allows them Covishield,” said mother Poonam Kumari, a postal assistant at Biharsharif.

An inquiry at the district level had pinned the entire blame on an outsourced data entry operator at the IMA hall in Biharsharif, where the children had taken the jabs, and recommended his sacking. The authorities also transferred Dr Sujit Kumar Akela, the then deputy superintendent of the Nalanda Sadar hospital, responsible for the smooth functioning of the said vaccination centre, to the Isua additional primary health centre under Sarmera block of the district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON