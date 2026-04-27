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National song, anthem now mandatory at official events, schools in Bihar

The protocol involves commencing government events with “Vande Mataram”, composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, followed by “Jana Gana Mana” by Rabindranath Tagore

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 10:56 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Patna
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The state government has mandated singing the national song and national anthem at the beginning of all official programmes and at schools before regular academic activities.

Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay who wrote Vande Mataram

The protocol involves commencing government events with “Vande Mataram”, composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, followed by “Jana Gana Mana” by Rabindranath Tagore.

The state events will conclude with the state song “Mere Bharat Ke Kanthhaar, Tujhko Shat-Shat Vandan, Bihar”. Composed by Satya Narayan, the song was adopted in March 2012 as Bihar’s state song.

General administration department secretary Md Sohail issued the directives to all departmental heads, the director general of police, divisional commissioners and district magistrates on Sunday.

The order directed officials to ensure compliance and stressed on maintaining the prescribed sequence for the singing of songs in government functions and educational institutions.

Nikhil Anand, national secretary of BJP OBC Morcha, welcomed the state’s decision and said, “This is necessary to understand the socio-cultural value system and spread nationalism.”

 
national anthem vande mataram jana gana mana
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