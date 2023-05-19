National panel for SCs sends notice to Bihar on remission of Anand Mohan’s sentence

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has sent a notice to the Bihar government, asking it to explain the conditions under which remission of sentence was granted to former MP Anand Mohan who was serving a jail term for the 1994 murder of the then Gopalganj district magistrate G Krishnaiah.

NCSC chairman Vijay Sampla addresses a press conference in Patna on Friday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NCSC chairman Vijay Sampla, who is on a visit to Bihar, said on Friday that notices have been served on the state chief secretary (CS) and the director general of police (DGP), asking them to furnish all related details to the commission at the earliest. “Additionally, commission member Anju Bala will undertake a ground visit and make necessary recommendations,” said Sampla.

Mohan, who was serving a life sentence in the case, was released from Saharsa jail after the remission of his sentence by the state government on April 27.

The commission also came down heavily against the state government for its alleged failure to protect the lives and interest of SCs. “Bihar ranks second in the dreaded list of states where murders of persons from SCs & STs were reported,” Sampla said, while refusing to name the state topping the list.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Expressing his concern over “80% school drop-out rate” among students belonging to the SC community, the NCSC chairman alleged that a large number of students are being denied Centrally aided post-matric scholarship for SC students due to procedural lapses on part of the Bihar government.

The NCSC chairman pulled up the Bihar government for adding two castes, Tanti and Tantava, among the list of the SCs without completing the mandatory formalities. “The states have limited roles in tampering with the list of SCs or the scheduled tribes. They can sent the recommendations even for minor changes to the commission and the Central government decides on it. Any change in the list is done only after the Parliament ratifies it,” said Sampla.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about liquor prohibition in Bihar, Sampla said offenders must be punished but economic rehabilitation of those into the nexus is critical, failing which no effort can bear fruit.

Chief secretary Amir Subhani and DGP RS Bhatti could not be reached for comment despite repeated efforts.

Building construction minister Ashok Chaudhary, who hails from the scheduled caste and is a close aide of chief minister Nitish Kumar, said the rights panel is unnecessary politicising Anand Mohan’s remission issue, which has been settled as per the law. “Chief secretary Amir Subhani had held a press conference sharing details about the legal provisions under which Anand Mohan’s sentence was remitted,” said Chaudhary, also a former education minister.

On the charges for denial of the post-matric scholarship to a majority of SC students, Chaudhary said the state government had been offering scholarships to SCs/STs even up to under graduation (UG) courses to pursue technical degrees anywhere in the country. “Bihar has increased the scholarship amount to SCs, even though the Central assistance to the state remained most erratic and insufficient,” said Chaudhary.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disputing the NCSC’s chairman’s claim regarding crime against SCs, the minister said that the commission must get its facts correct.

Agriculture minister Kumar Sarvajeet said if there was any injustice to the SCs, as observed by the NCSC, the commission should blame the BJP, as it ruled the state in alliance for the past 15 years or so. “Chief minister Nitish Kumar is undoing the injustice being meted out to the SCs and the extremely backward classes (EBCs) by ensuring the benefit of the government’s schemes to them,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON