NDA corners Lalu and family after Delhi court order in land-for-jobs case

A Delhi court’s decision on Friday to frame charges against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and members of his family in the alleged land-for-jobs scam triggered sharp political reactions, with the Janata Dal (United) demanding his resignation as party president and urging his family members to step down from their constitutional positions. Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (ANI)

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi earlier in the day framed charges against Lalu Prasad in the corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Special judge Vishal Gogne observed that Yadav and his family members functioned as a “criminal syndicate” and that there was an “overarching conspiracy” in the alleged scam.

Out of the accused persons, the court discharged 52 individuals, including some central personnel officers (CPOs). Charges were framed against 41 accused, including Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi, and sons Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav. A total of 107 people were named as accused in the case, though five of them have died during the proceedings. Tejashwi and Tej Pratap were present in court during the hearing.

The court order has paved the way for the commencement of trial.

JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said Lalu Prasad, whom he described as a politician who had “disgraced politics in the name of socialism”, had no moral right to continue as RJD chief after the court’s observations. He said a person facing such serious charges should not be allowed to lead a political party.

“His land should be confiscated and used for schools, old-age homes and public welfare to send a message to future generations that the consequences of corruption can be shattering. This is not a political but a judicial downfall for Lalu Prasad, and I hope the court takes the case to its logical conclusion soon. The people of Bihar have already shown the mirror to this corrupt family,” Kumar said.

He also demanded the resignation of Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the Bihar assembly, and Rabri Devi, the leader of the opposition in the legislative council.

BJP state president Sanjay Saraogi said the court’s order showed that the law would eventually catch up with the corrupt. “The hands of law are long and take their own course. Those involved in corruption and scams cannot escape. The court has found a major criminal conspiracy in this case. During the 15-year RJD rule, Bihar witnessed several scams, thousands of crores changed hands, development was stalled and the state earned a bad name,” he said.

RJD leader Shakti Singh Yadav said the court order did not come as a surprise. “We are not surprised because we have seen how the BJP and constitutional institutions are functioning. It is clear that the CBI has been wrong in this matter. The case was closed three times earlier. Anyone who stands up to the BJP or opposes its policies is subjected to such action. We are not worried and will respond legally,” he said.

Bihar deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, who had earlier indicated that the Revenue and Land Reforms Department could examine reports of alleged illegal land holdings of Lalu Prasad, said the court’s observations highlighted deep-rooted corruption by the Lalu family.

Bihar minister Ramkripal Yadav said the law was taking its own course and that the court had made its observations based on the case record.

Lalu Prasad served as Union railway minister during the UPA government from 2004 to 2008.