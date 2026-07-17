NDRF rescues 3-yr-old boy from deep borewell in Bihar’s Gaya district

A three-year-old boy was rescued on Friday from a deep borehole in Bihar’s Gaya district with the help of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), officials said.

A medical team was rushed to the scene and oxygen was continuously supplied to the child in the borewell through a pipe. (HT photo)

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The child, Piyush Kumar, fell into the 280-feet-deep borehole and was trapped at a depth of approximately 30-35 feet while playing in the fields around 7pm. The mother was busy with work in the field and the child was playing nearby. In the process, he fell into the borehole dug for irrigation, officials said.

District magistrate (DM) Shashank Shubhankar was at the site to take stock of the situation. A medical team was rushed to the scene and oxygen was continuously supplied to the child in the borewell through a pipe.

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The NDRF and SDRF from Patna reached the location late at night to carry out rescue work. After hours of prolonged rescue effort, the child was safely pulled out of the borehole around 2am.

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{{^usCountry}} As a precautionary measure, he was taken to the Fatehpur Community Health Centre along with his parents, where he remains under medical supervision, Fatehpur BDO Shashi Bhushan Sahu said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As a precautionary measure, he was taken to the Fatehpur Community Health Centre along with his parents, where he remains under medical supervision, Fatehpur BDO Shashi Bhushan Sahu said. {{/usCountry}}