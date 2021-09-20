Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / NEP: What about Maithili medium schools in Bihar, asks cultural organisation
patna news

NEP: What about Maithili medium schools in Bihar, asks cultural organisation

The issue has been raised by Chetna Samiti, a socio-cultural organisation of Maithils which has reached out to education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, demanding that primary schools in Maithili medium be developed in the region including Darbhanga and Madhubani districts
By Reena Sopam
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 09:30 AM IST
Representational Image. (File photo)

Despite primary education in mother tongue being a salient feature of the new National Education Policy 2020, there are no Maithili medium primary schools even in Bihar even in areas where the language is widely spoken.

The issue has been raised by Chetna Samiti, a socio-cultural organisation of Maithils which has reached out to education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, demanding that primary schools in Maithili medium be developed in the region including Darbhanga and Madhubani districts, and that study material and books also be prepared for imparting education in the language.

The group also met up here on Sunday.

Also Read | Bihar schools reopen after Covid disruption, wait for books continues mid-session

Maithili has the privilege of being a part of the 8th Schedule of the Constitution. “It’s an honour for the language to be among those in the 8th Schedule, but that’s not enough for a language to survive and sustain,” Umesh Mishra, the Chetna Samiti secretary, said.

RELATED STORIES

“Even in many Maithili-speaking families, children who are studying in English medium schools are not eager to use it. To keep the mother tongue alive, we need special efforts,” he said. He said that Maithils have been demanding primary schools in Maithili medium for long.

Vivekanand Jha, the Chetna Samiti president, said teachers for these institutions should be appointed from Maithili-speaking population. “And preparations should also be made for the texts for these schools,” he added. The education minister was not available to comment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UP Police raid Bihar locations in search of NEET solver gang mastermind

Vice President to be chief guest at 2nd RPCAU convocation

Mumbai centre teams up with govt, finds high incidence of oral cancer in Bihar

Vaccination on Modi’s birthday: Bihar on top with over 33 lakh doses in a day
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP