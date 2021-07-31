Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
New ECR GM takes charge

By HT Correspondent, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 10:00 PM IST
Anupam Sharma, additional general manager of Southeastern Railway, on Saturday took charge as general manager, East Central Railway (ECR)

Anjani Goyal, GM (diesel locomotive works in Varanasi, who was holding the additional charge as GM (ECR) after Lalit Chandra Trivedi, who took charge on March 7, 2018, retired on June 30.

Sharma, an IRSME (Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers) officer, joined Indian Railways in 1986 and has since served in several important capacities.

