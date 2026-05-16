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NIA chargesheets five including absconding kingpin of Cambodia-linked human trafficking, cyber slavery racket

NIA chargesheets five including absconding kingpin of Cambodia-linked human trafficking, cyber slavery racket

Published on: May 16, 2026 10:10 am IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The National Investigation Agency has chargesheeted five persons, including the alleged mastermind, in a case related to trafficking and cyber slavery of Indian youths in Cambodia, officials said on Saturday.

NIA chargesheets five including absconding kingpin of Cambodia-linked human trafficking, cyber slavery racket

The alleged kingpin of the human trafficking syndicate Anand Kumar Singh alias Munna Singh, who is absconding along with four co-accused, have been named in the chargesheet filed before the NIA special court in Bihar's Patna on Friday, they said.

The NIA investigation has found Anand to be the kingpin, involved in recruitment of youth through various sub-agents/travel agents in India.

He was working with associates in Cambodia to illegally traffic the victims to that country, an NIA statement issued here on Saturday said.

Anand was charging USD 2,000-3,000 for each youth 'sold' to a fake company, it said.

The accused were involved in luring Indian youths to Cambodia on the pretext of legitimate jobs and handsome salaries, as part of an organised human trafficking syndicate.

 
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