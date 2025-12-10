Nitish asks officials to complete projects announced during his pre-poll yatra

Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday instructed officials to monitor and ensure the timely completion of all 428 projects worth ₹50,000 crore of various departments.The CM was conducting a high-level review of development schemes announced during Pragati Yatra from December 2024 to January-February 2025. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary, attend a review meeting on the progress of Pragati Yatra declaration works at Sankalp in Patna on Wednesday. (ANI)

“The CM chaired a review meeting of the development schemes announced during Pragati Yatra and instructed officials to continuously monitor and ensure the timely completion of all 428 projects, worth ₹50,000 crore,” said a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

During the review meeting, Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit informed through a presentation that 430 schemes related to 22 departments were approved during Pragati Yatra. “These departments have approved 428 schemes. The remaining two schemes, belonging to the Water Resources Department, were found to be technically unsuitable. Work on 21 schemes has been completed. Work on the remaining schemes is progressing rapidly and will be completed on time,” said the CS.

Kumar, during the course of yatra, had personally visited villages, reviewed ongoing development work and received positive feedback from people everywhere, the chief minister said during the meeting.

“The state is progressing rapidly on the path of development. The government is continuously working for the development of every region and every community, and the schemes have been designed keeping this objective in mind,” the CM said. He emphasised that all departments should work in complete coordination to ensure that all projects are executed properly for public welfare, the statement said.

During the review, the chief minister stated that during the Pragati Yatra in December 2024 and January-February 2025, he visited all the districts to observe the development works. Based on the feedback received from the people during my visit and the shortcomings I observed on the ground, 430 new schemes were approved, costing ₹50,000 crore. He said that these schemes related to all 38 districts should be continuously reviewed and monitored to expedite completion. All departments should work expeditiously on pending schemes and complete them soon.

“We are continuously striving for the all-round development of the state. Planned work is being carried out for the development of all regions and all sections of the society. We should implement the schemes designed for the upliftment of the people with utmost sensitivity and promptness. We all want Bihar to be among the top five developed states in the country,” he said during the course of meeting.