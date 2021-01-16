Nitish Fumes as journalists question him on murder case

A heated exchange between Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and journalists ensued after the latter questioned him over a high-profile murder case that rocked the state capital earlier this week.

Kumar — who was speaking to reporters after inaugurating an elevated road project — was talking about the improvement in infrastructure since he assumed power when he was interrupted by journalists who insisted that law and order has deteriorated, citing the murder of Rupesh Kumar Singh, an official of a private airlines, outside his residence in Patna on Tuesday evening.

“Please do not mix up the issues of development and crime,” Kumar said and then snapped when reporters persisted. “Bihar has one of the lowest crime rates across the country. Please have a look at other states,” a visibly irritated chief minister said.

“Don’t try to demoralise the police. No one would be spared. The police are investigating to know the reasons for the murder, which is unfortunate, he said.