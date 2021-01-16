IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Patna News / Nitish Fumes as journalists question him on murder case
patna news

Nitish Fumes as journalists question him on murder case

Nitish Kumar was talking about the improvement in infrastructure since he assumed power when he was interrupted by journalists who insisted that law and order has deteriorated, citing the murder of Rupesh Kumar Singh, an official of a private airlines, outside his residence in Patna.
By HT Correspondent, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:35 AM IST
“Please do not mix up the issues of development and crime,” Nitish Kumar said and then snapped when reporters persisted.(ANI)

A heated exchange between Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and journalists ensued after the latter questioned him over a high-profile murder case that rocked the state capital earlier this week.

Kumar — who was speaking to reporters after inaugurating an elevated road project — was talking about the improvement in infrastructure since he assumed power when he was interrupted by journalists who insisted that law and order has deteriorated, citing the murder of Rupesh Kumar Singh, an official of a private airlines, outside his residence in Patna on Tuesday evening.

“Please do not mix up the issues of development and crime,” Kumar said and then snapped when reporters persisted. “Bihar has one of the lowest crime rates across the country. Please have a look at other states,” a visibly irritated chief minister said.

“Don’t try to demoralise the police. No one would be spared. The police are investigating to know the reasons for the murder, which is unfortunate, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cm nitish kumar bihar crime bjp jdu alliance
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.