No change in new recruitment policy: Nitish

PATNA: Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that the government has decided to make fresh appointments of teachers under the new rules, which will give them the status of state government employees and all the allied benefits, while the existing lot of teachers would continue under the prevailing system. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

“It is a government of seven-party alliance, and we have all decided this. There will be around two-lakh appointments this year, while around four-lakh teachers appointed earlier will also be there. They will not only remain but also get pay hikes and other facilities. All we want is that they should teach well. But all the new appointments will be as state government employees through the new process,” the CM said.

Rubbishing Opposition attacks and ultimatum by teachers’ bodies, Kumar said some people got upset as the government announced the large-scale appointment of teachers and are speaking irrelevant things. “If more teachers will be under the state government, they will have better facilities, including that of transfer. Earlier, we could make this available for women only. As government employees, they all will have such facility,” he said.

Nitish’s statement gains significance, as a joint committee of 28 teachers’ associations in Bihar on Thursday had given an ultimatum to the government to bring about necessary changes in the new recruitment policy vetted by the state cabinet within 24 hours, or they would boycott the second phase of caste survey starting April 15 across Bihar. Some teachers’ bodies have also scheduled meetings on April 15 and 16.

