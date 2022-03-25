Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
patna news

Nitish Kumar to attend Yogi Adityanath’s swearing-in ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, their ministerial colleagues and chief ministers of at least 15 states were also scheduled to attend the function
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 09:29 AM IST
ByArun Kumar

PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will attend the swearing-in function of Yogi Adityanath as his Uttar Pradesh counterpart in Lucknow on Friday. He was due to fly to Lucknow along with his deputies Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi on a special flight for the function.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, their ministerial colleagues, and chief ministers of at least 15 states were also scheduled to attend the ceremony. Adityanath is the first Uttar Pradesh chief minister in decades to have been voted back to power in the state.

Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) contested the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on its own. His participation in the inauguration function comes amid reports of differences within the ruling coalition in Bihar, which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Top leaders of both JD (U) and BJP have maintained the alliance is strong and Kumar will complete his term.

