Nitish Kumar vows to spare no one in Madhubani killings as criticism mounts

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has promised swift action against those responsible for killing five persons at Madhubani on Holi, after his government was roundly criticised on the state’s law and order situation.

“I assure the people of state that whoever is guilty will not be spared,” Kumar said while speaking to reporters at the Janata Dal United (JD-U) office, where he also met party workers.

The assassinations took place allegedly over a dispute to control fishing in local ponds. A group of 35 people were reported to have opened fire on rivals, mostly from one family, on Holi day. Apart from three brothers, one sub-inspector of the Border Security Force (BSF), who had returned home on leave, was killed. The mafia style execution in day light invited sharp reactions from even BJP leaders, including ministers in Kumar’s cabinet, with one leader calling it a “massacre” and alleging that police laxity was to be blamed for letting the strife fester.

The CM said he had been briefed more than five times, including twice on Monday, on the investigations in the case, by the director general of police (DGP) S K Singhal. Nitish Kumar added that the probe will be expedited and the guilty once arrested will go through a quick trial.

Kumar said the opposition’s remarks against him and his government were made for the sake of publicity. “Those who want publicity start speaking against me. They don’t have any work,” he said, and added that people were aware of the work done by his government.

On Monday night, opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav tweeted to accuse Nitish Kumar of not showing any sympathy for the victims and announced that he will visit the family of the victims on Tuesday.

“I will visit victims of the Madhubani massacre tomorrow. Forget about meeting the victims of this massacre, Nitish ji hasn’t even condoled the killings till now. Arrest of any noted criminal was also not done since the killings were carried out under the protection of his MLA and government,” Tejashwi tweeted.

Darbhanga range inspector general of police (IGP) Ajitabh Kumar told HT that Madhubani killings were part of a war for supremacy between two groups. “A case has been lodged against 35 persons and dozens of unidentified accused. Eleven of the named accused have been arrested and jailed, while the administration has attached the properties of the two main accused—Pravin Jha and Navin Jha, who are still absconding,” said the IG, adding that proclamation notices have been put up at the houses of 10-accused in the case.

A special investigation team (SIT) under the supervision of Madhubani superintendent of police (SP) Dr Satya Prakash has been constituted to arrest all the accused.