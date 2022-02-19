Nitish meets poll strategist Prashant Kishor in Delhi; sparks fly

PATNA: Two years after being sacked from the Janata Dal-United for his anti-party stance, political strategist Prashant Kishor’s meeting with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar in New Delhi Friday night, has set the sparks flying in the political circle.

However, both Kishore and Kumar called it a courtesy meeting.

“I met Nitish Kumar to enquire about his health as he was infected with Covid-19 last month. When he was infected, Nitish ji had called me to enquire about my health. We had then planned to meet in New Delhi,” the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) founder told Hindustan Times. “Moreover, I have lived at his house for two years,” he added.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar, while talking to media persons in New Delhi on Saturday said that no political meaning should be construed from the meeting. “I have an old association with Prashant Kishor and not much should be read into the meeting,” the CM said.

However, JD (U) sources said that the meeting was held behind ‘close doors’ with only the two leaders in attendance. The talks between Kishor and Kumar assume significance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and also at a time when his future with Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress(TMC) is the subject of fierce speculation.

A senior JD (U) functionary, who did not wish to be named, said that it is highly probable that the two might have held a discussion on the Third Front. “Prashant Kishore ji has been talking of a Front to counter Congress and the BJP,” he said. Another JD (U) leader said that with Lok Sabha elections two years away, Kishor could be in the scheme of things for the JD (U) as “everything is not that cosy between BJP and JD (U).”

Kumar, JD (U) leaders said, has used the meeting to give BJP a message, which of late, has been openly critical of him on a range of subjects.

Kishor who earned a name after Mamata Banerjee’s win in the Bengal assembly elections last year has been proactive in efforts to rally opposition forces against the BJP, JD(U)’s ally for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Recently, Kishor had talked about his cordial relations with Kumar and has also named him as one of the few with whom he would like to reconnect.

The election strategist has worked with Kumar during the 2015 assembly elections and helped Grand Alliance get into power in Bihar.

