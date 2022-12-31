‘No problem’ with Rahul Gandhi as PM candidate for 2024: Nitish Kumar

Making his stand once again clear that he is “not in the race” for the post of Prime Minister of India, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said he was open to Congress’ idea of proposing for opposition PM candidate for 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

He stated he had “no problems” with the Congress pushing for Rahul Gandhi as Prime Ministerial candidate for the next general elections. Congress is one of the allies in Bihar’s Mahagathbandhan government.

“We have no problem with it...When all (opposition) parties sit together and talk, then we will decide on everything,” said Kumar when asked if his party [Janata dal (United)] will extend support to Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi’s candidature as PM in 2024.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function in Patna, the chief minister reiterated that he was “not a claimant” for the top post though he reaffirmed his commitment to unite all parties opposed to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Senior Congress leaders, including former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamalnath and Chattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel have previously batted for Rahul as the candidate PM’s post in 2024 general elections.

“As a Congress worker, I can say that Rahul Gandhi should be brought as a PM candidate in 2024 and the party should fight the elections under his leadership. This way the party will see victory,” said Baghel in New Delhi on Saturday.

“Rahul Gandhi will not only be the face of the opposition in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but will also be the prime ministerial candidate,” Nath said on Friday.

According to a PTI report, Nath lauded Gandhi for leading the Congress’ countrywide Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying he is not doing politics for power but for the common people of the country.

Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, who was with Nitish on Saturday in Patna said, “Everyone has their own wish, everyone keeps their point. Time will tell everything. Nitish ji has said clearly and his motive is to bring maximum opposition together.”

Regarding the consent on Rahul Gandhi’s name as the candidate for PM post, Tejashwi said “time will tell.”

