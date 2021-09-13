Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Patna News
patna news

North Bihar likely to receive widespread rain till Sept 16

A weather expert said that a low-pressure area has formed over northwest and west central Bay of Bengal and was having an impact on the weather in the region
By Megha
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 08:39 AM IST
Thunderstorm and lightning are likely to occur at several places including Buxar, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Bhabhua, Aurangabad, Arwal, Siwan, Saran, Gopalganj, Patna and Gaya (HT Photo)

Bihar’s northern districts are likely to receive widespread or scattered rain for next four days due to on-going weather disturbance in neighbouring states, said officials of Patna Meteorological Centre on Sunday. The centre has also issued a yellow-colour warning for thunderstorm activities in the northern region of the state till September 15.

As per the weather bulletin, Goshi in Jahanabad received 53.4mm, Bihar Sharif 37mm, Sono in Jamui 36.4mm and Islampur in Nalanda 30.4mm rain on Saturday.

Meteorologist SK Mandal, said, “A well-marked low-pressure area has formed over northwest and west central Bay of Bengal. The monsoon trough is very likely to move west north westwards and concentrate into a depression over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of north Odisha-West Bengal coasts during next 12 hours. Under the influence, northwest and southwest of the state are likely to receive scattered rain.”

“Thunderstorm and lightning activities are likely to occur at several places including Buxar, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Bhabhua, Aurangabad, Arwal, Siwan, Saran, Gopalganj, Patna and Gaya. Intensity of rain may increase on Wednesday,” he cautioned.

