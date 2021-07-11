Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
patna news
patna news

North Bihar likely to witness heavy rain for next 48 hours: MeT

Heavy rain occurred at few places over northeast parts of the state while light to moderate rain lashed remaining places during the past 24 hours, said officials of Patna Meteorological Centre on Sunday
By Megha, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 09:19 PM IST
HT Image

Heavy rain occurred at few places over northeast parts of the state while light to moderate rain lashed remaining places during the past 24 hours, said officials of Patna Meteorological Centre on Sunday.

MeT officials said the northern region would reel under heavy rain for the next 48 hours owing to favourable meteorological conditions.

As per the daily bulletin issued, Forbesganj received 130mm rain, Birpur 40mm, Taibpur 30mm while Sikti, Gaunaha and Triveniganj 20mm each. The capital city Patna recorded 8mm rain between 8am to 5.30pm.

As per the 5-day forecast, fairly widespread or scattered rain accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning is likely across the state till July 15.

Explaining the meteorological mechanism, weatherman Amit Sinha said, “As per the current numerical model, a trough line is lying over west Rajasthan to northwest Bay of Bengal across Madhya Pradesh, south Chhattisgarh, Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh. Besides, easterly winds carrying moisture has entered the state. These mechanisms are likely to trigger rain activities in the state. West Champaran and East Champaran are expected to receive high-intensity rain for next 24 to 48 hours.”

Patna Meteorological Centre has also issued a yellow-colour warning for the state till July 15.

“Intensity of rain and thunderstorm is likely to be higher in north Bihar than southern parts of the state. The weather system is expected to weaken after July 13,” Sinha added.

