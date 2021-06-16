North Bihar rivers in full spate; 2 rescued, thousands being evacuated

Two men were rescued in Bihar’s West Champaran district on Tuesday night amid incessant rains and heavy discharge of water from Gandak barrage at Valmikinagar, which resulted in the rise of water levels in majority of rivers passing through northern Bihar.

Lauriya circle officer Sanjay Kumar said two car passengers, trapped at a diversion near Ashokan pillar in Lauriya in West Champaran were rescued by the administration, however, their car was still stuck as the current of water passing through the diversion was strong, he added.

Narkatiaganj’s sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Sahila Heer said the road connectivity between Lauriya and Narkatiaganj was broken following the Sikarahana river overflowing through the diversion. “The other rivers in Narkatiaganj are in the bed, though the water level has risen,” she said.

Disaster management department said the water level rose to 68mtr in Lalbakeya river at Guwabari, followed by Gandak (65.34m) near Chatiya and Sikarahana (58.77m) near Lakbegiya in East Champaran district.

In neighbouring West Champaran district, the water level in Gandak river rose to (108.96m) and other rivers: Pandarai, Sikarahana, Harbora, Oraiya and Masan were also in spate following the discharge of 3.8 lakh cusec water from Valmikinagar barrage on Tuesday morning.

However, officials described the situation as under control. “The water levels in the rivers are below the danger mark and there is nothing to panic about,” said Anil Rai, West Champaran’s additional district magistrate (ADM) in-charge of disaster management.

East Champaran district administration has sounded an alert for people living in the low-lying areas in Paharpur, Sangrampur and Kesariya blocks on the banks of Gandak river. “Around 1,000 to 1,500 people are being evacuated as precautionary measures,” said Shirshat Kapil Ashok, district magistrate (DM), East Champaran.

In Gopalganj, a flood alert has been sounded and around 250 residents have been evacuated following the heavy discharge of water from Gandak barrage. “We are expecting the water to reach our district in the next 24 hours. 250 people from Kuchaikote block have already been shifted and 4,000 others may well be shifted, if the situation warranted,” said Dr Naval Kishor Choudhary, district magistrate, Gopalganj.

Meanwhile, Muzaffarpur district administration has intensified patrolling of embankments on Bagmati, Gandak and Budhi Gandak rivers. “The water level in the rivers has risen. We are keeping a close tab,” said Pranav Kumar, DM Muzaffarpur.