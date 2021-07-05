'Not like India-Pakistan': Sanjay Raut on Shiv Sena-BJP relationship

The political ways of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena might be different but the friendship between both the parties "will remain intact," senior leader of Maharashtra government Sanjay Raut said on Sunday. Reacting to BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis' 'we are not enemies' remark, Raut said, "We are not India-Pakistan."

He also cited an example of a Bollywood power couple, Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan, who announced their separation recently. "Look at Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, it is like them. Our (Shiv Sena, BJP) political ways are different but the friendship will remain intact," news agency ANI quoted Raut as saying. Raut was referring to the couple's statement following the divorce announcement in which Rao and Khan said, they will begin the new chapter of their lives -- "no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other".

The former chief minister of Maharashtra and now the leader of the opposition, Fadnavis on Sunday said, "There are no ifs and buts in politics. Decisions are taken according to the prevailing circumstances. There might be some differences with Shiv Sena but we are not enemies."

In a veiled swipe, Fadnavis also added, "Remember that Shiv Sena fought elections with us and after the results, joined hands with Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)."

Speaking further on the topic, Fadnavis also said he has no information whether Raut has met any BJP leader or not. "Sanjay Raut speaks something in the morning and something else at night," he also said.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls, BJP emerged as the single largest party in Maharashtra with 105 seats followed by Shiv Sena with 56 seats. The NCP bagged 54 seats while Congress got 44 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the election but could not form the government over the conflict regarding the chief ministerial post. Later, Shiv Sena along with NCP and Congress formed the government in the state under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray, who took oath as Maharashtra chief ,inister.

