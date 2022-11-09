On b’day, Tejashwi seeks special category status for Bihar as ‘gift’ from BJP

PATNA: Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who turned 33 on Wednesday, sought special category status for Bihar from the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a ‘gift’ on his birthday, people aware of the development said.

“The coveted special status category to Bihar would be an appropriate gift for me, I can hope for,” he said when asked by the media whether he expected a gift from the BJP.

Yadav said he was glad to receive so many wishes and that he would strive to work for the betterment and development of the state.

The deputy CM informed that he would leave for New Delhi in the evening to seek blessings from his father and ailing RJD chief Lalu Prasad.

Meanwhile, at an event organised by Science and Technology department at Gyan Bhawan, chief minister Nitish Kumar embraced his deputy and even exhorted the audience to stand up to wish the Yadav scion on his birthday. The video of the event, where new recruits in Science and Technology and panchayati raj departments were given appointment letters, showed Tejashwi seeking the blessings of the CM.

Earlier, a video of the deputy CM cutting a cake at midnight on Wednesday with his elder brother and minister Tej Pratap Yadav and mother and MLC Rabri Devi was posted on RJD’s official page on various social media platforms. A cake-cutting ceremony was also organised by state RJD leaders in the party office in Patna.

