One killed, over 12 cops injured in Dussehra clashes

One person was killed while over 12 policemen and 18 civilians were injured in separate clashes during the idol immersion procession at Sitamarhi, Patna, Gaya, Nawada and Siwan districts.

The situation remained tense in Patna and Sitamarhi surrounding areas for the whole time on Saturday.

In Sitamarhi, six policemen, including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), were injured in a conflict between police and the public at Raipur village under the Nanpur police station area on Friday night. The incident took place when police refused them to take out the procession with DJ due to the Covid guidelines.

Though the police appealed to stop playing the music, people did not pay much heed. The policemen immediately seized the music system and were about to shift the violators to the police station when the people, in large numbers, picked up an argument and started pelting stones. Police used mild lathi-charge and fired two rounds in the air to control the situation. Many in the mob also sustained bruises in the melee. Sitamarhi SP Harkishore Rai said 12 persons were detained for further action.

Reports from Patna, one person was killed and many others were injured when two groups clashed near Janata hotel on Friday evening. Police said that the incident took place when two groups, on their way for immersion of idols, had an altercation over a trivial issue. The altercation took an ugly turn and they opened fire at each other. One of the bullets hit a 23-year-old Vikky Chaudhary in his chest, who died on his way to the NMCH. According to City SP (east) Jitendra Kumar, a case has been lodged against unidentified miscreants.

In another incident, a violent clash occurred at Chandhaus More under the jurisdiction of the Paliganj police station area of rural Patna late on Friday night, leaving more than ten persons injured. The incident occurred after some miscreants allegedly started misbehaving with girls and women during the Vijay Dashmi celebrations. When the families objected, the miscreants opened fire. The families of girls also opened fire on the miscreants, leading to chaos in the area, police said.

Two persons identified as Pinku Kumar and Chiku Kumar received gunshot injuries in this incident. They were admitted to PMCH and are said to be out of danger. Paliganj ASP Awadhesh Dixit said police recovered two empty cartridges from the spot. He said a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.

In another incident, volunteers dancing to the tunes of music systems went berserk when police confiscated their music system during the immersion. People allegedly vandalized vehicles parked in the police station and chased the policemen from the spot, said police.

Reports from Gaya, four devotees, including a woman, were injured in a firing outside a pandal at Dumaria main bazaar. Gaya SSP Aditya Kumar said two persons were arrested in this connection. The injured were referred to Magadh Medical College Hospital for treatment.

In Siwan, a group of villagers turned violent when a police team stopped the orchestra programme at Done Bazar under the Darauli police station area. Mob attacked the team and damaged police vehicles. A case has been lodged against 12 named and 150 unknowns persons on the statement of circle officer Arvind Prasad Singh.

Reports from Nawada, a police team was roughed up by antisocial elements in the Warshaliganj police station area. Nawada SP said that the police team reached the spot after getting information about a clash between two groups at station road. When the police tried to pacify the situation, some of the locals attacked them with bamboo sticks and pelted stones. More than six policemen were injured in the incident.

.