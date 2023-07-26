Bihar: One killed in police firing during protests over power cuts; probe ordered

At least one person was killed while two others got injured in alleged police firing in Bihar’s Katihar district where people were protesting against poor electricity supply on Wednesday.

Heavy police force was deployed in the area in wake of the incident. (Representative file image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Confirming the development, inspector general of police (IG) Purnia range Suresh Prasad Choudhary said, “District magistrate (DM) Ravi Prakash and superintendent of police (SP) Jitendra Kumar are camping at the site adding that probe was underway.”

The ongoing maintenance work in the area had riled the locals who complained about frequent and erratic power supply issues.

According to police, locals had blocked a road surrounding the Barsoi sub divisional headquarters.

Also Read:MP: Congress demands justice for farmers killed in 2017 Mandsaur police firing

In the police firing, a 34-year-old person was killed while two others sustained bullet injuries.

Protesters claimed that three persons were killed while two others seriously injured.

Heavy police force was deployed in the area in wake of the police firing incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Justifying their protests, locals said the power supply was interrupted from 5am to 11am due to ongoing maintenance work.

“Power supply has collapsed here for the past few weeks and our complaints have not been heard,” the locals alleged.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON