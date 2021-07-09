Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Open shops five-day a week: Traders’ body seeks support from Guv
patna news

Open shops five-day a week: Traders’ body seeks support from Guv

Deputy chief minister Renu Devi on Friday said the disaster management committee will hold a meeting on Monday to look into traders’ repeated requests of allowing shops and business establishments to open for five days a week instead of the current odd-even system
By Reena Sopam, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 09:33 PM IST
HT Image

Deputy chief minister Renu Devi on Friday said the disaster management committee will hold a meeting on Monday to look into traders’ repeated requests of allowing shops and business establishments to open for five days a week instead of the current odd-even system.

“Chief minister Nitish Kumar will review the situation during the meeting and decide on further course of action,” Devi, who also holds the portfolio of disaster management, said.

This came after she received a request letter earlier submitted by traders and businessmen of the state under banner of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), Bihar in this connection.

The Bihar CAIT on Thursday also wrote to Governor Fagu Chauhan too seek support for their aforementioned demand.

In the letter submitted to Raj Bhawan, CAIT members mentioned the need to open shops for five days a week owing to “severe financial crisis” being faced by traders.

“We have been requesting government for last two weeks to end the odd-even system. We only want five working days in a week and expected the relaxation under Unlock-4, but it disappointed us. Now, we have requested the Governor to make recommendations in support of our demands,” Ashok Verma, state CAIT president, said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Mama duck plays hide and seek with ducklings. Video is too cute to miss

Can you count the tigers in these photos tweeted by IAS officer?

This story about apricots bringing neighbours together is making netizens smile

Video of dog bringing cow for sleepover and mom reacting to it is hilarious
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP