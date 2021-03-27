Over 32 lakh students enrolled during Praveshotsav

More than 32 lakh students have been enrolled across the state during special admission drive Praveshotsav, which concluded this week, said an official of state education department on Saturday.

The education department launched a special admission campaign with the help of rural and social welfare department on March 8 for bringing back children of school-going age and drop out students to schools. The campaign concluded on March 25.

As per the education department, altogether 32,08,503 students have been enrolled in Classes 1 to 9 in 70,000 government schools across the state. Of 38 districts, Muzaffarpur recorded the highest number of admissions with 1.94 lakh new students, followed by Vaishali where 1.5 lakh students were enrolled. The capital city Patna recorded 1.05 lakh new admissions while Sheikhpura recorded the minimum enrolments in the state with 18,776 new admissions.

Officials of education department said that no district registered 100 admissions per school but admission rate remained high in Madhepura, Sitamarhi and Vaishali where 70 to 85 students enrolled in each school.

Sanjay Kumar, principal secretary of education department, said, “Our aim is to ensure that not a single child remains out of school. The highest number of students have been enrolled in Class 1, which accounts for 42% of total new admissions. All the new and existing students will attend catch up classes to bridge the learning gap caused by year-long school closure. New session will commence in July”

As per data available, more than 13.55 lakh students enrolled in Class 1 while 18.53 lakh students in classes 2 to 9 during the admission drive. A total of 5,535 disabled students have been enrolled in various classes across Bihar.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC) is all set to commence three-month catch-up classes which will begin from April 5.

BEPC’s director Sanjay Singh said, “Around 300 master trainers attended training programme for catch-up classes and conducted training at district and block level for teachers. Learning materials will be made available to schools latest by April 3.”

