Pandemic holds up employment for govt care girl inmates

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has delayed employment of girls of government care institutions run by the state social welfare department by at least three months, officials said on Wednesday.

Under an initiative aimed at making them economically independent, altogether 14 inmates were sent to a Bengaluru institution in December last year to join diploma course in hotel and hospitality management.

However, according to officials, their training period, which was supposed to start last month, has been postponed due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdown, thereby delaying placement of the girls.

“They were sent for training in hospitality and housekeeping, but the entire session has been delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown in Bengaluru. Training sessions are three months late now,” Rajkumar, director, social welfare department, said.

Nearly 700 girls, who have either been abandoned or have left home, have been staying at government care institutions across Bihar.

Those above 18 years of age have been staying at an after-care home in the state capital, the lone such institution in the state. Currently, over 250 girls stay there.

Minor girls stay at 11 care homes in different districts of the state.

Among the 14 girls who were sent to Bengaluru, five are from Patna, three from Motihari, and rest from Begusarai, Gaya, Purnia and Madhubani.

According to officials, these girls would have been employed by now if the situation was normal. “They had received job offers from various leading hotels in Bengaluru,” Rajkumar said, adding that their placement will be done only after practical training is over.

The department is in touch with these girls and their faculty heads, he said. “Another batch of 30 government care institution girls are also preparing to join the course, and if situation allows, they will be sent to Bengaluru in a few weeks.”

Another official of the social welfare department, Dilip Kamat, said it is for the first time that such a facility has been provided to girls at government care institutions. The child welfare committee is bearing the cost of training of these girls, he said.