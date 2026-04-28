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Parents of Bihar kids 'rescued' in MP on child labour suspicion say 'case fabricated'

Parents of Bihar kids 'rescued' in MP on child labour suspicion say 'case fabricated'

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 03:52 pm IST
PTI |
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Araria , Weeks after 163 minors from Bihar were rescued in Madhya Pradesh's Katni on suspicion of being trafficked for "child labour", their parents have claimed the children were travelling to madrassas in Maharashtra and Karnataka with their teachers.

Parents of Bihar kids 'rescued' in MP on child labour suspicion say 'case fabricated'

One of the parents alleged that the children were targeted because of their faith.

Acting on a tip-off, the Railway Protection Force and the Government Railway Police on April 11 detained the children and arrested eight people, who officials said were travelling on the Patna-Purna Express without valid tickets and documents.

The GRP have registered a case under BNS section 143 against the eight accused.

After spending two weeks in shelter homes in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur and Katni, the children were handed over to their parents on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference in Araria on Monday, a group of parents termed the case "fabricated" and demanded a fair probe into the matter and compensation for the children and those arrested.

Describing the incident as unfortunate, Qazi Atiqullah of Imarat-e-Sharia said, "It is unfortunate that the administration has neither expressed regret nor withdrawn the case."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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