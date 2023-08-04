Bihar: One person arrested with live cartridges at Darbhanga airport

Police arrested a passenger from Darbhanga airport on Thursday during the scanning process after he was found carrying two live catridges in his luggage.

Representational image.

The arrested person, identified as Vishnu Thakur, is a native of Saharsa district, and claims to be a teacher by profession.

Pawan Kumar Singh, SHO of Sadar police station, confirmed the arrest and said the passanger had booked a ticket for Delhi.

When contacted, Darbhanga airport director Satyendra Jha said three individuals had booked the flight ticket on the same PNR number. Following the arrest of one passenger, the other two, his wife and a relative, also postponed their flight journey, he added.

In a similar incident last year, a passenger was arrested with a magazine and three live cartridges at Darbhanga airport on December 24. Mohd Kalamuddin, a resident of Motihari district, had come to Darbhanga to catch a Mumbai-bound flight.

