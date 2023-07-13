One passenger injured as Gangasagar Express in Bihar pelted with stones

A passenger suffered injuries after he was hit by the stone thrown at the moving Jainagar-Sealdah Gangasagar Express near Haiaghat station in Bihar by some miscreants, railways officials said.

Stone was hurled at AC coach B2 of the train (HT Photo/Sourced)

The forceful impact of the stone shattered the window pane of the coach, according to the passengers travelling in AC coach B2 of the train, where the stone was hurled.

According to an official, the incident took place on Wednesday evening between Darbhanga and Haiaghat station under the Samastispur railway division. The incident has caused panic among the passengers, he said.

“The injured passenger, identified as Abdul Kader (seat number 46), sustained minor injuries but is now in stable condition after receiving first aid”, according to a Twitter post by Asansol Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Thursday.

People also took to social media to share the incident. According to a passenger, “Some miscreants had thrown a stone at a moving train (13286) on B2 coach near Haiaghat station in which a passenger got injured.”

According to the sources, the on-duty officers and staff of Asansol West Post promptly attended to the affected coach, B2, and met the injured to assess the situation and provide necessary assistance.

