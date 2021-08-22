Patna: 2 killed in 48 hours

Two persons were killed in separate incidents at Bihta area under the same police station in Patna district within past 48 hours, police said on Sunday. No arrests have been made in any of the cases so far.

An electrician,identified as Varun Thakur alias Ramnath (32), was found murdered near Bihta airforce station on Sunday, two days after his wife lodged a missing case with the police.

The incident came to light on Sunday noon when locals found the body lying in a forest near Bihta airforce.

In the second incident, a farmer Munna Rai (42) was shot dead allegedly over a dispute arising out of illegal sand mining at Amnabad Kater Asthan late on Saturday night.

Police said that the incident took place when some members of land mafia were taking away sand from Munna’s field. “On getting information, Munna reached his field. When he protested, the land mafia shot him dead,” SHO Rituraj said.

Police sent the body for autopsy and were investigating the case. However, no FIR was lodged by the deceased’s family. “The cause of murder is not clear,” the SHO said.