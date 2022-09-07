Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Patna: 5 cows dead, 10 others injured after truck turns turtle in Sasaram

Patna: 5 cows dead, 10 others injured after truck turns turtle in Sasaram

patna news
Published on Sep 07, 2022 11:07 AM IST

The alleged smugglers who hailed from UP had loaded the cows at Khurmabad in Rohtas and were going to West Bengal

Cow slaughter and smuggling is banned in Bihar according to a 1955 Act. (File image)
ByPrasun K Mishra

Five cows died while 10 others were injured after the truck, they were travelling in turned turtle on GT road in Patna’s Sasaram area on Tuesday.

According to locals, the cows were being smuggled. They even caught a person named Dipak Kumar and handed him over to the police.

Police rescued the injured cows who are being treated with the help of the animal husbandry department, Sasaram Mufassil sub inspector Vikrama Kumar said.

Also Read:17 cows rescued from West Bengal district; were being smuggled, claim police

The alleged smugglers who hailed from UP had loaded the cows at Khurmabad in Rohtas and were going to West Bengal.

Police registered a case under provisions of prevention of cruelty to animals act against the truck owner, driver, cleaner and smugglers and are also conducting raids for their arrest, Kumar said.

Cow slaughter and smuggling is banned in Bihar according to a 1955 Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP