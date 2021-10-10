Patna deputy Mayor’s son, 3 others held for consuming liquor

The police have arrested Patna deputy Mayor Rajni Devi’s 23-year-old son and his three friends for allegedly consuming alcohol at his home under Digha police station in the district, officials said on Sunday, adding that an FIR was lodged in this connection.

The police action came late on Saturday night following a tip-off that some people were having a liquor party at Atish Kumar alias Golu’s house, which is on the name of his father Gorakh Rai, at Kurzi gate number-64.

“The four arrested persons were drinking alcohol in one of the rooms after locking it from inside. Three bottles of liquor were also recovered from the spot. The other three arrested persons were identified as Dhanjay Kumar (36), Mohammad Vakil (31) and Ishwar Singh (26),” said station house officer (SHO) of Digha police station, Rajesh Singh. Atish identified himself as the son of the deputy Mayor after being arrested, the SHO added.

Breathalyser test confirmed that all of the arrested persons had consumed alcohol, said the police.

The deputy Mayor did not make any official comment about her son’s arrest till Sunday evening.

Three days ago, the general manager of the Bihar Cricket Association, Neeraj Singh, was arrested on charges of consuming liquor at his guest house club under Patliputra police station.

Sale, purchase and consumption of liquor is banned in the state under the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016.