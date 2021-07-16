Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Patna HC pulls up govt, says education system based on segregation
patna news

Patna HC pulls up govt, says education system based on segregation

Hearing a writ petition by guest school teachers whose services were terminated, on July 13 -- the order was uploaded late on Thursday-- the bench of Justice Anil Kumar Upadhyay sought details of wards of IAS and IPS, Class-I and Class-II officers admitted to government-run schools
By Arun Kumar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 02:36 PM IST
Patna high court

The Patna high court has observed that the “education system cannot be improved so long it is based on the concept of segregated system -- one for elite section and other for poor Biharis who have to remain content with mid-day meal, free books, uniform and bicycles with poor or no teaching.”

Hearing a writ petition by guest school teachers whose services were terminated, on July 13 -- the order was uploaded late on Thursday -- the bench of Justice Anil Kumar Upadhyay sought details of wards of IAS and IPS, Class-I and Class-II officers admitted to government-run schools.

The court was responding to the counter affidavit filed by the Bihar Chief Secretary in the present case on the issue of guest faculty teachers and the issue of qualitative improvement of education system in the state.

“The Chief Secretary (CS) ...has made tall claims and highlighted the steps taken for improvement in the quality of education, but those policies and scheme are only glorifying the records where these policy documents are maintained to understand the qualitative change and improvement. The court is of the considered view that improvement in the system can be gauged by the faith of people towards the system. Let the CS convene a video conference of district magistrates of all the districts of the state to solicit the information from them as to how many wards of the IAS and IPS and Class-I and II officers in the state service are undergoing studies in the government-run elementary and other schools. Thereafter, the CS shall file affidavit, furnishing details of wards of the elite class studying in the government-run schools, as it will instil confidence in the society,” Justice Upadhyay said.

The next date of hearing in the case is August 16. “The court hopes and trusts that honest effort will be made by the Chief Secretary and appropriate affidavit be filed for the improvement of educational system for the poor Bihari,” the judge said.

Earlier, the court had observed that the manner in which petitioners had been terminated “manifests that in Bihar, rule of law is only a slogan not to be acted upon.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Baby monkey does this to climb wall, people love adorable video

Meet the MasterChef Australia finalist who pinned Bengali food on world map

Farah Khan celebrates dog’s birthday with special ‘cake’. Seen viral video yet?

Venom and bites, friends and foes
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Flood in Germany
Horoscope Today
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Harela Festival
WhatsApp
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
PM Kisan
Ola Electric
Surekha Sikri
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP