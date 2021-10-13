Patna: Man shot dead, woman injured

A man was shot dead while a woman was injured after two criminals opened fire at her in two separate incidents in Patna on Tuesday night.

No arrest has been made in either case so far.

The first incident occurred around 2 am Wednesday when two unidentified assailants shot dead Bablo Choudhary (25), a real estate dealer, near Jallan School under Chowk police station. “The assailants opened fire at Babloo as he left the puja pandal for the house. They fired twice at Babloo, who he died on the spot,” said Gaurishankar Gupta, station house officer of Chowk police station.

In the second incident, Arti Devi alias Mona (36), a model by profession, was shot at by two assailants at Ramnagri under Rajiv Nagar police station. The incident occurred around 10 pm when she returned home with her 11-year-old daughter after visiting Puja pandals. “The criminals fired at Arti from the back when she was parking her Scooty at her house. Hearing screams of her daughter and gunshots, people rushed out of their houses and immediately took her to a private hospital. She had participated in ‘Miss Bihar’ 2020,” said Saroj Kumar, SHO of Rajiv Nagar police station

He said a case was lodged on a statement by Arti’s husband Suman Kumar against unidentified criminals. “The police are looking into the matter. Arti is out of danger,” he said.

Father, son drown

Sanjay Kumar (40) and his 15-year-old- son Krissh Kumar drowned at Pirdamaria ghat while trying to collect soil and water for “Asthami” Puja on Wednesday morning. A team of state disaster relief force was trying to retrieve their bodies, police said.

Kumar’s wife Sandhya Devi said, “Sanjay and Krissh left house around 5 am to collect soil and water for ‘Asthami’ worship. Krissh fell into river Ganga. To rescue him, Sanjay jumped into water but both drowned,” she said.