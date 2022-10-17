Patna municipal corporation intensifies drive against dengue, kickstarts fogging

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday flagged off around 100 vehicle-mounted fogging machines and 375 motorcycle-borne teams with larvicides for an intensified drive against dengue.

The caseload has crossed 3,000 in Patna alone, while around 4000 people are suspected to be down with the infection across Bihar.

Launching the drive from Gandhi Maidan, Yadav said all concerned departments have working on a war footing to contain the disease.

“Fogging and anti-larvae drive will be conducted regularly and efficiently. Hospitals are also geared up to deal with the cases related to dengue,” Yadav, who is also the minister for health, and urban and housing department, said.

Patna municipal corporation commissioner Animesh Parashar said a macro-level planning has been done to ensure ward-wise fogging of malathion mixed with diesel and spraying of larvicide in stagnant water to contain the spread of mosquitoes.

“Each ward has been divided into five sectors so that the fogging cycle can be completed in two days. As many as 19 quick response teams are already active to take care of hotspots,” the commissioner said.

Suspecting delayed rains being the reason behind the rise in mosquito population, Parashar said sufficient quantities of chemicals such as lime power and bleaching power have been made available at all six circles within the corporation.

“Authorised suppliers of chemicals of malathion and larvicide have opened their kiosks at the PMC office to ensure timely and adequate availability in a transparent way,” he added.

