Patna zone: CBSE compartment exams to begin from Aug 25

Around 35,000 students of Class 10 and Class 12 in the Patna zone (comprising Bihar and Jharkhand) have registered for appearing in the compartment cum improvement exams to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) from August 25.

Considering Covid-19 safety protocols, students would take board exams across 200 centres in both states.

On Day 1, Class 10 students will write the Information Technology exam while Class 12 students will take the English core paper.

As per CBSE officials, private candidates along with students who flunked the exam and those who are not satisfied with their board results are taking written exams to prove their calibre and improve their results.

Earlier, many students and their parents staged a protest against their schools over low marks awarded to them while several accused private schools of irregularities in the evaluation process.

Priya Kumari, a Class 12 student, said, “I scored 68% in the board exam, which is significantly less than my usual scores. I am quite unhappy with my marks that can affect my career. So, I have decided to give it a try and improve my marks.”

CBSE’s city coordinator Rajiv Ranjan Sinha, said, “Compartment cum improvement exam is an opportunity for students to improve their results. As many as 676 students flunked the exam in Class 10 while 724 in Class 12. Besides, many students were disappointed with their results. All exam centres have been given instructions to implement Covid-19 safety protocols strictly.”

Patna zone registered an overall pass percentage of 99.66% in Class 10 exams while 98.91% in Class 12 exams this year.