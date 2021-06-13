Patna: Couple attempts suicide

A couple on Saturday evening tried to commit suicide by slitting their throats with a blade at Raj resort located Kurzi more under Patliputra police station. They are currently undergoing treatment at PMCH.

Police said that the incident came to light around 7.30 pm when a hotel staff member knocked at the door but did not get any response for long. “Soon, he informed his resort manager about it. The door was opened with another key,” said a police officer.

The couple was found lying in a pool of blood. Staff immediately informed Patliputra police station about the incident,” said a police officer.

On getting information, the police reached the spot and rushed them to PMCH for treatment. SHO of Patliputra police station S K Shahi said that the cause of the incident was not known yet as they were still struggling with life at the PMCH. “The couple is not in a position to give a statement,” he added.